12 post-graduate students get DUFIL’s

Dufil Prima Foods Plc., makers of Indomie noodles, has awarded 12 postgraduate students, drawn from various institutions in the country, with scholarships.

The students, undergoing their MSc programme in nutrition and related studies for 2017/2018 academic session received a cheque of N450, 000.00 each to cover tuition fees, research grant and stipend for the duration of their programmes.

The recipients are: AbdulahiAbubakar (Kano), Adedipe Elisabeth (Ondo), AwosanyaMubarakat (Ogun), AwotunyaEbunoluwa (Ekiti), BabatundeOdunayo Esther (Oyo), Iheme Gideon Onyedikach (Abia) and Iyekekpolor Christiana Imuetinyan (Edo). Others are: Joseph Aaron Nenrot (Plateau), NjokuOnyekachi Jennifer (Imo), Okonkwo Elizabeth Monday (AkwaIbom), OtunlaAdetolaTitilayo (Osun) and YahuzaAsiya Salman (Kaduna).

Group Public Relations and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr. Tope Ashiwaju said the initiative started in 2009.