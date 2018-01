A school bus and a truck collided in Johannesburg on Tuesday with about 100 school children suffering injuries, a spokeswoman for emergency services said.

According to Ineke van Huyssteen, Spokeswoman for ER24, the injuries ranged from minor to moderate.

She said a helicopter was scheduled to airlift one victim, adding that “fortunately, no one died.”

Eighteen people were killed earlier this month when a train and a truck collided in South Africa’s Free State province.

NAN