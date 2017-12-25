YULTIDE: Be your brother’s keeper, Falabi counsels xtians

A call has gone to the Christians in Osun State to be their brothers’ keepers and live in peace as evidenced in the life and times of Jesus Christ.

This was contained in a Christmas message issued and signed by a businessman and politician in Osun State, Col. Olayiwola Falabi (retd).

Falabi, a prince of Ikire and a retired soldier enjoined the people of Osun State to be grateful to God for His wonderful grace and blessings in their lives in spite of the hardship prevalent in the state, as a result of some avoidable harsh policies of the government.

Falabi saluted the resilience of Osun civil servants for their long suffering, occasioned by an unwarranted “salary modulation.”

He further stated, that despite series of bail out measures rolled out by the federal government to alleviate their suffering, no succour came their way.

Colonel Falabi (retd) therefore called on Osun state citizens to be of good cheer, as better times are around the corner for them.

Wishing Osun indigenes and all Nigerians a merry Christmas and happy new year in advance, he advised the people to be law abiding and live together in harmony.