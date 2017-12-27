You will see the result of your taxes in Ika South — Okoh, PDP candidate

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

PDP chairmanship candidate in Ika South Local Government Area, Mr. Victor Okoh has promised to enthrone an administration that will bring the electorate to see the results of their taxes despite the difficult economic situation in the country.

Okoh who observed the present difficulties in the area also said that his administration would key into the state government’s youth entrepreneurship programmes towards boosting youth employment in Ika South as a way of keeping youth restiveness at a minimum.

He said that improving revenue generation towards ensuring better services for the electorate would be a key goal of his administration if elected in the forthcoming polls. He also vowed that he would build upon the peace presently existing in the area.

“The council we are going into is battling with a backlog of salaries, and we will see how we will tackle it by improving revenue generation. We will also focus on peacebuilding and human capital development. A lot of youths are becoming restless because of unemployment, and we will see how we can engage them through the skills acquisition programmes of the state government. Youths will be trained and become self-employed through the scheme.

“There is relative peace in the local government, and we will build on it and see that we will have minimum challenge of restiveness.

Asked what he would like to be remembered for at the end of his tenure, he said:“the major legacy I want to leave is that the local government should be self-sufficient concerning revenue so that we don’t continue to depend on handouts to keep up with expenditure.”

He nevertheless pledged that that would not lead to burdening the people with much taxes affirming that at the end of the day it would be a win-win situation, saying “the little taxes they are paying they will see the result it. We are not going to introduce new taxes. The existing revenues are lying there; we are not going to introduce new taxes and plug the loopholes.”