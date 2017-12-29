Ugwuanyi presents N98.5bn budget for 2018 budget

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has presented a budget of N98.56 billion for the 2018 fiscal year.

Presenting the budget at the State House of Assembly, yesterday, the Governor said that N60.77 billion was for recurrent expenditure while N30.84 billion was for capital projects.

He noted that it was his third budget presentation aimed at sustaining economic growth in Enugu State.

Ugwuanyi said the budget was articulated in line with the state’s mid term expenditure frame work, whose basis was formed by the the successes of the 2017 budget.

He noted that within 10 months of 2017, the state’s Internally Generated Revenue hit all time high of N18.41 billion and promised to keep the pace of revenue generation.

“It’s a multi-year prospective budget and our determination is to surpass the past achievements,” Ugwuanyi promised.

Responding to the presentation, Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Uboshi, promised the House of Assembly would give the budget accelerated passage.

He assured Governor Ugwuanyi of the Assembly’s support , noting that despite the economic crunch, works were ongoing in all nooks and cranny of the state.

“There has been financial prudence in the state, which is an epitome of transparency in the system, “ the speaker remarked.