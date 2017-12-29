Uche Agbo suffers racial abuse in Belgium

Former Super Eagles player, Uche Agbo Wednesday night was subjected to racial abuse as his club Standard Liege lost 2-1 to KV Kortrijk in the Belgian League.

The rival fans turned on Agbo after he received a second bookable offense. But he felt that the card was not justified and he refused to leave the pitch, holding up play for several minutes.

His coach Sa Pinto defended the player, saying he was within his rights to respond the way he did because his dismissal was not justified.

“Agbo felt that the card was not justified, so there was commotion. I tried to calm him down and then tried to get him back to the locker room as quickly as I knew there could be a longer sanction.

But his reaction was legitimate given what he had heard. “