Sweet Sensation to thrill children at Xmas party

By Destiny Eseaga

lagos—THE yearly children’s Christmas party organized by Sweet Sensation, a leading brand in quick service restaurant in conjunction with Coca Cola will hold tomorrow.

The event is taking place at three different outlets of Sweet Sensation at OPIC Roundabout, Ibara, Ogun State; Akowonjo, Egbeda, and Apple Junction, Festac, Lagos State, respectively.

In a statement by the Head of Marketing, Sweet Sensation, Emeka Ugbogu, “Sweet Sensation offers satisfaction and well-being through her wide range of healthy meals, pastries and unique services. The yearly Christmas Children’s Party avails you an ample opportunity to give your children that special and exciting Christmas treat they deserve.

”This Season let your children indulge their taste buds with lots of foods, candies, cakes and drinks; plus face paint, fun factories, fun with their favorite cartoon characters, a visit to Santa Claus and lots of exciting side attractions.

”To stand a chance for your child to enjoy these exciting moments, visit any of our outlets and purchase our range of mouth-watering meals and Coca Cola drink.”