Rep pays WAEC fees for 1, 019 Enugu students

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- THE member representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency of Enugu State in the House of Representatives, Rep Toby Okechukwu has paid the 2017/2018 West African Examination Council, WAEC, fees for 1, 019 secondary school students in his constituency.

He made the payment last weekend, through his Toby Okechukwu Foundation where he stated that his intervention in education was to complement the efforts of government and other leaders such as the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

The students were selected from 60 public schools in the three local government areas of the constituency through transparent balloting.

Okechukwu said that under whatsoever consideration, education was the surest route to conquering poverty and in some cases, the debilitating circumstances of one’s birth.

Handing over cheques to the students through their principals at Awgu Council headquarters, Rep Okechukwu said that as a son of a teacher who was also a teacher, he was a stakeholder in the education sector.

He said he believes the best empowerment one can give to anyone was educational empowerment, noting that it was for educational attainment that the Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and himself were able to attain the heights they have attained.

“Education therefore equips the individual with the vital skills and knowledge to survive and contribute postively to the society,” he stated.

Okechukwu noted that it was for the singular reason to ensure that the students attain the heights they have attained that motivated him to extend charity to the students and advised them to always obey their teachers and focus on education.

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who was present at the function, commended Rep Okechukwu and urged the students to always stay away from cultism. “You can be anything so long as you can read your books,” he told the students.

Ekweremadu also urged other political office holders, particularly the council chairmen, state legislators and other public servants to also extend such magnanimity at any margin they can.

“A little help you give can uplift some other person,” he encouraged.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who was present at the function made futher contribution in support of the foundation and urged the students to reciprocate Okechukwu’s gesture by ensuring that they pass their examinations.

Enugu State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze said it was always good to empower the youths as the future leaders and urged the students to work harder since there was no success without hard work.

One of the benefiting students, Miss Jane Azichukwu from Girls High School Mgbowo, said she was overwhelmed by the magnanimity and promised not to disappoint her benefactor.