PDP prays for President Buhari’s son over bike accident

On 2:25 pm

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that it will continue to pray for Yusuf, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, for his speedy recovery from his power-bike accident.

A statement from PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Thursday said the party was shocked by the news of the accident.

“PDP as a family receive with shock, the sad news of the involvement of Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari in a power-bike accident in Abuja on Wednesday.

“The PDP as a family prays for Yusuf’s speedy recovery to enable him return to his normal life.

Ologbondiyan said that PDP was reassured by reports from the Presidency that Yusuf Buhari was in a stable condition.

“We also commend the prompt intervention by medics even as we value the concern of all well-meaning Nigerians for their prayers for Yusuf and the first family”.

 


