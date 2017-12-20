I have not asked anybody to collect money on my behalf – Magu

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu has said that he has not mandated anybody to collect money on my behalf warning those using his name to defraudunsuspecting public to stop.

Magu in a statement on Wednesday titled “Stop Using My Name to Extort People” on the EFCC’s Facebook page said he was contented with what he was paid at the end of the month.

He further warned the Nigerian populace to be alert saying that some persons have been dropping his name and using it extort money from the people. and that such persons should be reported to these hotlines: 09-9044571, 09-9044572, 09-9044573 or by email to: info@efccnigeria.org,

The statement reads thus

Again, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, wishes to alert members of the public about the activities of some persons who have been dropping the name of its Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, and extorting unsuspecting members of the public. Members of the syndicate have been parading themselves as either close friends or members of the Magu family.

They have been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public on the pretext that they were acting on behalf of the acting chairman. This is in spite of repeated warnings by the Commission, that the acting chairman has not mandated anybody to solic