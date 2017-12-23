Nigeria before parents of our bad habits were born – Lauretta Onochie

By Nwafor Sunday

The personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Lauretta Onochie, has in a series of tweets analyzed Nigeria past and present parents, using a photo.

Going by her analysis, Nigeria was known in the past as a disciplined country till the arrival and birth of the parents of our today’s bad habits.

Our fore fathers were trained in such a way that discipline was their watchword. But our present Nigeria is marked, recognized and known nationally and internationally as an indiscipline, impunity and corrupt country, which perhaps President Muhammadu Buhari has been fighting since he assumed office as President in 2015.

However, looking at the photo, one will not hesitate to debunk the fact that those images seen were Nigerians living in Nigeria because of its composed discipline. But they are Nigerians walking on Nigeria road.

What happened to our country Nigeria? Let’s come back like we were before. “Doing the right things at all times make life a lot easier for everyone”, Onochie said.

Her statements read:

NIGERIA BEFORE INDISCIPLINE.

No one would believe that this was Nigeria.

This was before Mr & Mrs Indiscipline, Impunity; the parents of ALL our bad habits were born. Pedestrians & cyclists, did d right thing

Doing the right things at all times make life a lot easier for everyone.

