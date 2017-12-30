New year: Otuaro preaches love, peace for Delta’s growth

The Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barr. (Deacon) Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, has urged Deltans and indeed Nigerians to deepen their love for one another towards ensuring peace for societal development.



In a 2017 Christmas/New Year Message, endorsed by Mrs. Doris Warri-Aboh, his Senior Special Assistant on Media, the Deputy Governor noted that “the birth of Jesus Christ and his sacrifice truly becomes God’s gift of love for us when we love one another and express our faith in God”.

Otuaro stated that it is love for one another that can deepen the prevailing peace in Delta State as the Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa-led Delta State Government positions to deliver more democratic dividends to the state in the coming year.

He advised Deltans to put Jesus Christ in the center of the celebration as anything done outside genuine love was against the spirit of the season.

The Deputy Governor said Deltans and Nigerians have every reason to thank God judging from the fact that the nation has technically overcome the dreaded economic recession adding that with concerted effort different sectors will experience economic boom in 2018.

While thanking Deltans for the support given to the Okowa-led administration in the last two and half years, he gave assurance that year 2018 will be better than previous years in terms of development and empowerment.

“I wish Deltans a peaceful, happy and wonderful Christmas Celebrations and a prosperous 2018”, the message noted.