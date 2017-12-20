NDIC sets deadline for New Heights MfB’s depositors to file claims

By Providence Emmanuel

The Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, has set January 31, 2018 deadline for payment of insured deposits to the depositors of New Heights Microfinance Bank, MfB.

In a statement titled: “Notice to Depositors of New Heights MfB (In-Liquidation) of Intention to Pay Insured Deposits,” the corporation said that depositors who do not file their claim by January 31, 2018 would be excluded from the payment of their insured deposits.

The NDIC said that payment would be made to the depositors from Wednesday December 7, 2017 to Wednesday January 31, 2018 at the corporation office in Lagos.

According to the statement, “All persons listed as depositors in the books and records of the New Heights MfB (in-Liquidation) who are yet to file their proof of claim with the NDIC as liquidator thereof should hereby take notice of the verification exercise as the payment of insured deposits to depositors in the above matter which will take place from Wednesday, December 7 to Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at the corporation’s Lagos office.

“Depositors who do not file their claim by January 31, 2018 would be excluded.”