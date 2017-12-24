Music prodigy, Nengi Jaja, gets Wike’s N40m scholarship

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike Sunday offered scholarship worth N40Million to talented music prodigy, Master Nengi Jaja.

Nengi got the shock reward as he impressed the governor with a soul lifting rendition at the State Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt during a Thanksgiving Service in honour of Prince Uche Secondus on his election as People’s Democratic Party national chairman.

The governor directed the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Province 5 where Jaja worships to open an account for the musician in laision with his family for the purpose of his training.

He urged the church to closely monitor and guard the youngster to ensure that he fulfils his destiny.

Young Nengi Jaja emerged as a 2nd Runner Up in an international music festival where over 10000 children participated.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has urged Nigerians to use this year’s Christmas to promote love, friendship, peace and reconciliation.

In a Christmas Message, the governor particularly charged Rivers people to use this year’s Christmas to erect platforms of love, peace and reconciliation for the greater development of the state.

He called for prayers for the state to enjoy greater peace to consolidate on her developmental programmes that have made the state first amongst equals.

He assured the people of the state that he will remain focused in his delivery of pro-people projects and programmes to improve their standard of living.

A statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media noted that the governor has already ignited the spirit of Christmas in the State by lighting the Christmas Tree at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Nigeria’s Leading Tourism Destination.

Governor Wike, his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike and about 16000 Rivers people on a Friday participated in the glorious Rivers Christmas Carol tagged Hosanna 2017 in Port Harcourt.