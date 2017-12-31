Liberia: Ex-Eagles goalie Peterside, congratulates Weah

Ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper, Idah Peterside on Sunday congratulated George Weah, former international star, as President-elect of Liberia.



Weah, 51, former FIFA World player of the year, polled 722,185 votes, representing 61.5 percent to defeat Vice President Joseph Boakai who scored 457,579 or 28. 5 percent.

Peterside, also, former media officer of the Eagles, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday, that Weah`s victory would open avenues for ex-internationals who want to serve their countries.

“I believe that the victory of George Weah will open doors for some of us that have served our countries to be given the opportunity to serve in other areas,” he said.

Peterside said that Weah`s election was a victory for Liberian football and the people for choosing an ex-international who served the country very well.

“What a day for football and Liberia. I want to thank Liberians for acknowledging that footballers are like national heroes and treasures,” he said.

According to him, most players gave their lives playing for their countries and won honours and glories.

“We were not even allowed to be President of our football federation, let alone contesting for the house of assembly,” he said.

Peterside said that ex-internationals deserved to be made commissioners, ministers or top jobs, given their experiences and years of service.