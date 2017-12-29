Lagos to host one of WAGT 2018 season’s events, golf tour official says

Emeka Okatta, President of the West Africa Golf Tour (WAGT), on Friday in Abuja said WAGT was set to stage one of its tournaments for the 2018 season in Lagos.

Okatta told newsmen that the WAGT 2018 season would begin on Feb. 27 with the FCT Classic in Abuja.

He said this would be followed by the Eko Challenge Cup in Lagos.

“The FCT Classic, which will be the season opener at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja, will be followed by the Eko Challenge Cup from March 7 to March 9 at Lakowe Lakes Golf Club in Lagos.

“This will be the first time in the history of the tour that the WAGT will be staging a tournament in the economic capital of Nigeria.

“The 2018 season will also feature 10 tournaments across the year,” the tour president said.

Newsmen report that the 2017 season, which began on Feb. 25 with the FCT Classic, ended with the tour championship at the IBB International Golf and Country Club on Saturday.

The FCT Classic had been followed by the Port Harcourt Classic in April, The Memorare in May, B & E in June, and The Nation@57 in September.

They were followed by The Nigeria Masters in October, with the season concluding with the Tour Championship and the crowning of the winner of the 2017 Order of Merit.

Okatta disclosed that registration for WAGT membership would open on Tuesday and end on Jan. 31.

“It is an opportunity for golfers interested in being part of the WAGT 2018 season to register,’’ he said.

Ghanaian Vincent Torgah, winner of four events of the West Africa Golf Tour in 2017, led the Order of Merit with 23,000 points.

He was followed by Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya with 19,550, with Cameroon’s Issa Nlareb (14,850), Pristhy Nji also from Cameroon (14,663) and Nigeria’s Kingsley Oparaku (9,150) third, fourth and fifth respectively.

NAN