Jibrin meets Buhari, says 16-month suspension a learning curve

ABUJA—Abdulmumin Jibrin, suspended member of the House of Representatives, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential villa in Abuja, yesterday.

Although he was suspended for 180 days, he has spent over 400 days without being recalled.

Speaking with State House correspondents, Jibrin said the suspension had been a learning curve.

He added that he did not visit the villa to seek the president’s intervention or discuss the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kano State.

“As you are aware, I have not seen the president for a while now. It is a meeting between a son and a father,” he said.

On if he sought the president’s intervention on his political crisis in the House of Representatives, he replied: “Well, I cannot comment on that. The most important thing is that I saw him and he is a very high spirit. I greeted like a son and he spoke to me like a father.”

On how he felt about the campaign to get him back into the lower legislative chamber, he said: “It’s only normal.

Of course, Nigerians like justice, my constituency has been suspended for 16 months, so it is only normal that people will talk and ask questions, why are we not back on the aspect of court case that has been lingering in the past 16 months. I think these are some of the reasons people are raising issues in the public glare.

“For every situation like this, there is always an opportunity to learn, it’s a learning curve, so, it’s fine.”

He also spoke on how Ali Ndume, a senator from Borno State, was recalled after a similar disciplinary action was taken against him.

Jibrin expressed the hope that he would get justice in court.

The lawmaker had accused the leadership of the house of representatives of padding the 2016 budget.