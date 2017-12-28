I’ve not seen a greater Yoruba man in your generation, Daniel tells Adams

ABEOKUTA—FORMER governor Of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel has described the Aare Ona Kakanfo designate, Dr. Gani Adams as the greatest in his generation.

In his address, Otunba Daniel described Adams as someone he shares similar ideological views especially in the area of Yoruba emancipation.

He said: “I have come to see you as a principled man who does not worship money, I have seen you rubbish people with money over your principled stand, I have not seen a greater Yoruba man in your generation, you have galvanized our people through the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, and lately Oodua Progressive Union, OPU, now in 79 countries. You have become a phenomenon, a perfect example of a self made man.”