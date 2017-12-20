Injury on house maid: Female lawyer, Olaoye, fails to perfect bail

By Abdulwahab Abdulah & Jane Echewedo

A female lawyer, Tolu Olaoye, accused of assaulting her 15 year-old house maid, Abigail Opebiyi, failed to perfect her bail, yesterday.

Vanguard‘s checks revealed that the lawyer, who was docked on a two-count charge of unlawful assault and causing bodily injury, was unable to meet the bail conditions granted her by court.

On arraignment, she had pleaded not guilty to the charges, while presiding magistrate, Mrs Bola Osunsanmi, granted her N200,000 bail with two responsible sureties in like sum, with the sureties’ addresses verified.

Already, it was gathered that the woman has been kept in custody, while her family members are running around to perfect the bail.

The 32-year-old lawyer was arrested last Friday on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, after a video of the assault went viral.

While she was taken into the custody of the gender section of the state Police Command in Ikeja for interrogation, the girl was rescued.

Her lawyer informed the court that the victim’s father, Femi Opebiyi, had agreed to withdraw the case.

The case was adjourned till February 1, 2018, for report of settlement.