Guinness lifts small businesses, creates 13 millionaires

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Guinness Nigeria Plc said it has created 13 millionaires through its just ended, ‘Go Get It’promo aimed at helping the growth of small-scale businesses.

The idea of the promo, according to the company, is to help consumers who have business ideas but required some capital to start.

Aside from the millionaires, other consumers were rewarded with N100, 000, N5, 000 and millions of airtime.

The company said that through its Malt drink ‘Goodness to Greatness’ campaign, which, aims at celebrating Nigerians who use their positive can-do attitude to turn goodness into greatness.

Brand Manager Malta Guinness, Ifeoma Agu, said: “This is such an exciting time for Malta Guinness in Nigeria. Coming straight off the back of an incredible promotion where we were able to give away millions in naira cash prizes, this new set of activity from Malta Guinness will blow the minds of Nigerian consumers.