Govs, Speakers hold emergency meeting in Villa 

On 4:44 pmIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA- THE Nigeria’s Governors Forum, NGF and Speakers of State Houses of Assembly are holding emergency meeting at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.
(l-r) Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State; Governor Mohanmmed Abubakar of Bauchi State; Chairman Governors’ Forum, Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State and Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State during an emergency meeting of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum with Speakers of State Houses of Assembly at the State House Conference centre, Abuja.. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 19/12/2017
At the meeting is the Governor of Ekiti State, and Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,  Ayo Fayose who recently criticised the approval of $1 billion by the governors for the fight against insurgency.
Although the agenda of the meeting between the governors and the Speakers of the States Assembly was not made open, unconfirmed report has it that the issue of constitutional review may be discussed.
Besides, there have been discordant tunes from the governors over the approval of $1 billion for the Federal Government from the Excess Crude Account.
Details later…


