Governor’s Forum approval of $1bn insurgency fund illegal – Wike

Demands same approval to tackle environmental challenges in Niger Delta

Governor Nyesom Woke of Rivers State, Friday described as illegal the approval of $1 billion from Excess Crude account by Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

Governor Wike who spoke with the State House correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja also proposed that same amount be withdrawn to tackle environmental challenges in the Niger Delta.

Giving reasons why he was at the State House, the governor said he came to update the President on security development in Rivers.

Reacting to the approval given by the NGF for the withdrawal of $1billion from the ECA for the fight against insurgency, he said while he had given his supports the fight against insurgency, the approval by the Governor’s Forum is illegal.

According to him, “For me it is illegal, however, we are talking about fighting insurgence and no right thinking individual will say that he will not support the government to fight insurgency.

“But on the other hand, I believe that we have been talking about the environmental issues in the Niger Delta particularly in Ogoni land, I believe that we can also take the same money from the excess crude account to fund the problem in Ogoni land and other Niger Delta areas. That is my position.”

He described his relationship with the president as cordial and that their discussion also bordered on other developmental issues in the state.

He said, “I’m happy with the discussion and I believe that something has to be done about (security) it. Nothing political just security issue that affects the state and things that may lead to the breakdown of law and order.

“We talked on security challenges and he received me very well. We don’t have any bad relationship, I come here when he asked me to come.”

On the allegation that he manipulated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congress to install his candidate as chairman of the party, Wike said it was impossible for an individual to install a party chairman in the country.

He said, “It is impossible for one person to own a party. The only thing is that people are vibrating and the ruling party is jittering about it”.

The Rivers helmsman enthused that the PDP, will continue to win elections in the state.

He said: “Take example of my state, we are sure that PDP will win elections any day, anytime.

“There is no amount of blackmail; there is no amount of intimidation that will stop us from winning the state.

“So I believe that other people working hard in their states should be able to deliver them to PDP in future elections.”