George Weah’s Victory: Oyintiloye Urges Youths to Learn Persistence

Virtues of dream, determination and persistency have been identified been highlighted as ingredients to success.



The lawmaker representing Obokun State Constituency in the Osun State House of Assembly, Honourable Olatunbosun Oyintiloye made the submission on Friday in Osogbo, Osun State capital following the victory of the first and only African World footballer of the year, George Opong Weah in the just concluded presidential election in Liberia.

The Parliamentarian who urged Nigerians especially youths not to give up on the country and on their dreams noted that tenacity of character with high sense of purpose had always worked for dreamers.

Oyintiloye expressed that youths must learn from Gorge Weah’s never-give-up and can do spirit despite the fact he had suffered major defeats in his bid to lead the country in the past.

The lawmaker who congratulate Weah pointed that the hardwork, persistence and steadfastness displayed by the football legend should be adopted by Nigerian youths in meeting their target goals in life.

Oyintiloye who also doubles as the Chairman House Committee on Information added that George Weah, though a foot baller had also reinforced conviction that diligence in any chosen career can make any one travel far in life.

George Weah, emerged winner of Liberia presidential run-off, beating Vice-President Joseph Boakai after recording an insurmountable 61.5 percent in the poll.

He is set to replace incumbent Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who took over at the helm of Africa’s oldest republic in 2006.