Fuel crisis: You lied, owe us N27bn, NNPC tackles oil marketers

…Insists petrol constantly supplied to DAPPMA, MOMAN, IPMAN

..Motorists groan as long queues persist

By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Wednesday, accused oil marketers, under the aegis of Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association, DAPPMA, of distorting the facts in its claims that its members’ tanks are empty and are not being supplied Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol.

The NNPC, in a statement in Abuja, signed by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, described DAPPMA’S claims as unfortunate, while it stated that it had continued to supply the marketers huge quantity of the product despite the group’s N26.7 billion debts to its subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, PPMC, as at December 21, 2017.

Ughamadu further accused DAPPMA of refusing to resume fuel import, despite the concession granted the group by the Federal Government to obtain foreign exchange at the official rate of N305 to a dollar.

He said, “NNPC wishes to affirm that it has supplied appreciable volume to DAPPMA, Major Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to rid the challenges currently being experienced in the supply and distribution of petroleum products in the country.

“NNPC regrets that DAPPMA which members had taken receipts of products from PPMC, a subsidiary of NNPC, and owe the company to the tune of N26.7billion as at December 21, 2017, has the audacity to indict NNPC unjustifiably.

“The statement by DAPPMA that the current hiccups in the supply of products was due to the inability of the Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) partners of NNPC to deliver on their business obligations is unfounded and self-indicting as many of DAPPMA members patronize the same DSDP international counterparts as the corporation.

“Despite the concession by the government giving access to DAPPMA to obtain FOREX at an official rate of N305 per dollar for PMS import, their members have not been able to do so, leaving NNPC as the sole supplier of PMS to the Nigerian market.”

Ughamadu further assures the public that despite the increase it effected in the supply of PMS in the December 2017, it has nonetheless, programmed to supply 1.2 billion litres of the white products in January 2018, translating to about 40 million litres of PMS supply per day.

He explained that ordinarily, Nigeria consumes about 700 trucks, an equivalent of 27 million to 30 million litres per day.

“Despite the current challenges, Nigerians are reassured that there is no plan to increase PMS pump price above N145 per litre and that NNPC will continue to maintain ex–depot price of N133.28 per litre which guarantees the pump price not exceeding the N145 per litre capped by the government.

“All stakeholders are implored to support the efforts of government to bring a speedy end to the current fuel distribution challenges being experienced in parts of the country as this is not the time to play the blame game,” the NNPC spokesman noted.

Long queues remain

Meanwhile, the worsening fuel crisis continued in Abuja, yesterday, as long queues of motorists were seen across the few p‎etrol stations selling the commodity.

Of the three petrol stations at Dutse, along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, only Gegu was selling, while at the NNPC mega stations on either side of the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, at Mpape, it was a chaotic situation, as in addition to the large queues, some unruly motorists formed another queues at the exit gate of the stations, thereby hindering the free flow of traffic on the road.

Along the same stretch of road, Oando, Total‎ and Shema Petroleum, all at Mpape, were not selling, while long queues were seen at A‎.A. Rano and MRS filling stations.

At the NNPC filling station after Games Village in Abuja, large queues were witnessed, while same scenario was prevalent at the Conoil and Total filling stations opposite the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, headquarters.

Almost all the petrol‎ stations visited were selling the commodity at the official price of N145 per litre, while in some of the stations, motorists complain that the pumps have been doctored and are under-dispensing.

However, Dated filling station and Onome petrol station, at Aso Road, near Aso Secondary School, Karshi Abuja, were selling the commodity at N250 to motorists, who still besieged the stations to get the product.

One of the motorists on queue, Mr. Michael Adelowo, appealed on the authorities to come and call the owners of the station to order, stating that the station had been selling the product at that amount since the crisis began.

Also, as a result of the unending fuel crisis, transportation costs around Abuja have skyrocketed, leaving many pedestrians stranded, whi‎le many others were forced to suspend any trip outside their place of abode.

One pedestrian, David Irimiya, lamented the unending fuel crisis and wondered why it is taking long for the Federal Government and the NNPC to solve the crisis.

He said he paid N400 for a ride from Federal Housing, Kubwa, to Nyanya, at the the outskirts of Abuja, compared to the normal price of N200.

An‎other pedestrian, who gave his name as Gabriel, said normally, he pays N200 from Kabusa to Area Three, noting that the price had increased to N250.

Also, ‎Mr. Chisom Ofulue, said he paid N250 from Kubwa to the the Federal Secretariat, as against the normal price of N150‎.