Ex-FRCN boss urges youths to embrace artworks for economic emancipation

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—THE former Director- General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN, Chief Kelvin Ejiofor, has encouraged Nigerian youths to embrace work of arts which he described as “a vehicle for peaceful coexistence and reduction of unemployment in the country.”

Ejiofor, who made the call during an exhibition of art collections titled, “Inspiration of Ages,” by Mrs Chinze Ojobo in Enugu, said that artworks help people to reflect on their environment and make them re-adjust to the dynamics of the society.

According to the former FRCN boss, the quality of artworks on display by Ojobo, showed that Enugu would soon retake its place as Nigeria’s art hub, noting that youths would be better for it, if they engage themselves in works of art.

“Bringing this exhibition to Enugu means that we must not just talk of Lagos, Abuja only. It’s time to talk about another city. The works of art here show that tourism can be a great foreign exchange earner in the country.

“I think Enugu provides hope for tourism and has great tourism potentials that need to be developed and once developed, the whole of South East will draw from it because Enugu is the hub of South East zone”, he said.

Earlier in an opening remark, Chief Maximus Okuta commended Mrs. Chinze Ojobo for organising the first high magnitude art exhibition in Enugu, pointing out that the exhibition would help in discovering talents.

Also speaking, the Head of Communication, Nigeria Communication Commission, NCC, Mr. Tony Ojobo, said the exhibition was to encourage up-coming artists and talented young stars who lack mentors and role models.

Ojobo who is the husband of the Exhibitor said, “what you see here is the expression of what is inside, because a talent that is not expressed to encourage others is a wasted talent”

He said that the exhibition would last for 10 days and called on those that are talented in painting to participate in the exhibition.

While lamenting the rate at which budding talents are being wasted , he called on the government to embrace art as a means of diversifying the economy.