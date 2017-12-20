Enugu State Govt. to install 24-hour solar power in 45 police divisions

The Enugu State Executive Council has approved the installation of 24-hour solar technology to power the 45 Divisional Police Stations in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Ogbuagu Anikwe, disclosed this on Wednesday in Enugu while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the council’s meeting that held on Tuesday night.

Anikwe said that the gesture was meant to assist the police to overcome the perennial difficulties their officers faced especially at night when power supply from the public source was interrupted.

He said that government observed the difficulties being faced by those who reported cases at night, especially when there was power outage.

“The Special Adviser to the Governor on Inter-Ministerial Affairs, Mrs Mabel Agbo, reported the difficulties the police and citizens who come to report cases in the night were facing.

“They do not usually find it easy writing their statements in the dark with poor illumination. They usually resort to the use of telephone torches whenever there is power failure.

“Most police officers on night duty find it difficult to recharge their phones and other essential working gadgets due to poor supply of electricity,” he said.

Anikwe said that two types of power lighting systems were approved for each of the 45 police stations in the state.

He said that simple but steady solar power supply units would be installed in reception and charge rooms which would be used for illumination, charging of phones, and for powering other essential working tools.

He said that solar-powered street lamps would also be installed within the premises and precincts of each of the divisional offices to help to monitor movement into and out of such precincts.

The commissioner said that the installation of the internal lighting system in the offices would cost a little below N3.6 million, while the outside one was still being worked out.

He said that the project would start in the first quarter of 2018.

NAN