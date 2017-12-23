Enugu residents park cars as fuel sells N250

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU – Some residents of Enugu state‎ have parked their cars following the hike in price of petrol to N250 per liter.



The same vain, transportation fares ‎in both inter and intra destinations have risen to over 100 percent from what was obtained earlier than the astronomical increase in the price of the petroleum product.

For instance, bus fare from Abakpa to old park within Enugu Metropolis now costs N100 instead of the previous N50.

Also bus fare from Enugu to Nsukka that used be cost N500 no go for N1,500‎.

Some residents who spoke to correspondent said the development was an act of wickedness on the part of the federal government.

Mr. Chris Asogwa said “I’ve parked my car because I can no longer cope. The problem is not that the price of petrol is too high but for me to go and stand in long queue to buy fuel at N250 per liter is unacceptable to me. So I’ve parked my car and now treck.”

Another resident, Mercel Uzoukwu at one of the filling stations said “Nigerians are stupid. There is no fuel scarcity oh, they all have fuel but are selling at N250, yet they are standing in long queues with no resistance from anybody.”