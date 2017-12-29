EKITI MONARCH REMAND: Murdered man was an armed robber, says Police

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti— FOLLOWING the arrest and detention of the Olukere of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin, for alleged murder, the Police Command has said that the victim, who died in the attack was an armed robber killed in self-defence by the monarch’s boys.

Obasoyin and five others were arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court on Wednesday and were remanded in Ado-Ekiti prisons over charges of conspiracy, attempted murder and murder.

One of the chiefs, under Olukere, the Saya, Chief Foluso Olowolafe, accused the state government of masterminding Obasoyin’s incarceration which he described as “unfortunate.”

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Alberto Adeyemi, a Superintendent of Police (SP) said the deceased stabbed a loyalist of Olukere, who trailed the gang that attacked the hotel to Ojumose area of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Adeyemi said: “We received a rport of the owner of the hotel, the Olukere, that armed robbers attacked his hotel so that SARS people mobilized by the Olukere and his boys trailed the robbers to Ojumose in Ado-Ekiti.

“On getting to Ojumose, when the robbers discovered that they were being trailed, they stopped and attacked the Olukere and his boys.

“The robbers used their bottle to stab one of the boys in the Olukere’s entourage and in defence, one of the robbers was stabbed, a robber died and the other one was injured and receiving treatment in the hospital and is under investigation.”

On his part, former governor of Ondo State and prominent Ikere indigene, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua urged the Police to carry out in-depth investigation on the incident.

The ex-governor, who condemned the attack on the hotel, said the Olukere he knows would never kill an individual.

Olumilua said: “I don’t think he (Obasoyin) killed anybody but the Police are investigating and we will wait for the outcome of their investigation. They said that the Olukere was involved in killing and I said that is not true. What is true was that his hotel was destroyed but why did they keep the Kabiyesi in custody? That is sad.”

“What we are saying is that there must be peace in Ikere because some people can get out of control and if there is breakdown of law and order, people will suffer”, he said.