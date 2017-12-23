Doris Simeon, Muma Gee, Ruggedman, others, set for reality TV show

By JULIET EBIRIM

The new year is already looking exciting as a reality show ‘Celebrity Housemates’ is set to hit the TV screens from January 12 – February 11, 2018.

The celebrity Housemates TV reality show themed ‘Convergence of Culture, Lifestyle and Entertainment’ is geared towards promoting peace and unity in the country, as well as to bridge the negative perception of the nation and showcase its strengths.

The celebrity contestants are drawn from all the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria. The twelve contestants carefully selected across different spheres of the entertainment industry (comedy, acting and music) will be camped in one house and will be placed on series of daily challenges and tasks and they will prove their entrepreneurial skills through various challenges on the 4-week show.

The celebrity contestants include; Emmanuel Ikubese, Yomi FashLanso, Doris Simeon, Funky Mallam, Ruggedman, Muma Gee, Adah Ameh, Peggy Ovire, Eniola Badmus, Bolanle Ninalowo, Frederick Leonard and Ogenna Ekwubiri.

The content of the show will focus on lifestyle, interpretation of culture, special games, entertainment and educational driven tasks. Other top notch celebrities will visit the housemates to relate with them and share ideas on projects, careers and entrepreneurial achievements.

According to the executive producer, Kemi Otegbade, each week, viewers will vote for their favourite celebrity, while the contestant with the weakest vote will be evicted. The last man standing will go home with a cash prize of N7 million. Other contestants will go home with cash prizes while N2 million will be donated to two charity homes by the winner and N1 million goes to selected viewers.