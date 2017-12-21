Delta LG polls: I’ll stamp out crime through empowerment —Kofi

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—CHAIRMANSHIP candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, Dr Richard Kofi, has promised to stamp out crime from the area through youth empowerment if elected.

Speaking to newsmen during the campaign, Kofi said he will carry all stakeholders along in the governance of the council, adding: “I will run an open government, where the people will be carried along.”

He said he will introduce e-government in the council if elected, adding that he will train both youths and women in skills of their choice.

Also, Olorogun John Oguma, Olorogun Taleb Tebite and Olorogun Ebenezer Okorodudu, in their separate chats, said Ughelli South is the home of PDP.

Flagging off the campaigns in Ughelli, Ughelli North and Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa told members of the party to attract more members to the PDP, adding: “PDP is loved by all and having Delta State as its stronghold should be enough reason for members to attract people from other political parties to the PDP.”

At Otu-Jeremi, where they defiled the heavy rain, the Governor that in all the places the campaign moved to, Deltans came out in their large numbers to cheer candidates of the party for theJanuary 6, 2018 local government election.

At Ughelli, Okowa said “From what we can see from the campaigns, there is no doubt that Delta State is home to the PDP, Nigerians love the PDP, we do not engage in rigging elections, so, we should not relax in our campaign for more persons to join our party.”

High point of the event was the presentation of PDP flags to the chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the party at the places visited