creation of Okegun-Ladeseso community: Lagos royal family seeks Tinubu, Ambode’s intervention

By Onozure Dania

lagos—The Aladeseso Royal family of Okegun in Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State, has called on the National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of the State, to wade into the recommendation by the state House of Assembly Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Public Petitions, that only the reversal of the creation of Okegun-Ladeseso community in Ibeju Lekki, could guarantee peace in the area.

The family in a statement through its lawyer, Saheed Ajetumobi, while responding to a publication in a national daily, described the recommendation as an “erroneous conclusion.”

The Aladeseso Royal family argued that it remained untrue and a total misconception that Okegun-Ladeseso was created within the area of Okegun Odofin in Ibeju.

According to the family, “The history and documentary evidence (archive report) shows that, the entire Okegun as a whole belong to Aladeseso. For the purposes of emphasis, there is nothing like Okegun Odofin in the history of Okegun. The achieve report of Ibeju has it that the Odofin can be found in Lagara and Dojo in Ibeju and not in Okegun as a whole. It will interest you to know that Okegun Odofin came into being in 1994 when the then Oba Onibeju Agbabiaka honoured Leo (Amonu Odofin), who was the Odofin of Ibeju land.”

“The Onibeju then (Oba Agbabiaka) named Odofin as a bus – stop in order to honour Chief Lamonu Odofin and since then, the place had been called Okegun Odofin. Aladeseso is the founder of the entire Okegun as evidenced in the archives report of Ibeju. Therefore, it is a wrong impression for the committee set up by the state Assembly to reach such erroneous conclusion. It is ridiculous if not surprising that, despite our response to the committee, the committee still arrived at a conclusion that is inimical to justice. We had the privilege to meet with the Onibeju of Ibeju land and told us what he told the committee.