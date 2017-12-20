Christmas: LASG begins massive road repair

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday said it had begun massive road repair across the state to ensure smooth transportation during Christmas celebration.

Mr Temidayo Erinle, Special Adviser to the state Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode on Public Works and Drainages, made the disclosure to newsmen on telephone.

Erinle said that Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) had embarked on 24-hour operations to achieve the aim.

He added that palliative works were going on simultaneously daily on various roads across the state.

The special adviser said that the corporation introduced night operations at various sites in order not to cause gridlock.

“The festive period is usually associated with heavy traffic; so, we began working at night yesterday.

“Today, we are planning to work on the Lekki Epe Expressway; because of the festive period, we would be working at night.

“We are also going to work on the Ikorodu-Itoiki Road.

“Today also, we are working on the Agege Motor Road and Association Avenue in Ilupeju,” he told NAN.

He listed other roads receiving attention to include Alfred Rewane Street, Ikoyi Forshore-Falomo Bridge and Ilasa/Oworoshoki Expressway.

Erinle said that the daily work schedule and the total number of roads undergoing rehabilitation could be made available by the supervising engineers.

He appealed for the patience and understanding of residents of Lagos, urging them to pay their taxes for better service delivery.

“We are working little by little; we cannot do all the roads at once; it also depends on funds,” he said.

On bad roads across local government areas in the state, the special adviser said that Ambode had given a directive to all council authorities to repair the roads.

Erinle said that the governor also gave the councils the opportunity to request for state government’s interventions on roads they would need assistance in repairing.

According to him, the LSPWC had fixed several of such roads on the instruction of the governor.

“For cases where there are bad roads and the governor wants to intervene, he calls us and gives us directives for intervention; so, it depends mainly on the prerogative of the governor,” he said.

NAN