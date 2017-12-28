Breaking: Buhari in closed-door meeting with suspended lawmaker Jibrin

By Anthony Ogbonna

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with the former chairman of the House of Representatives committee, Honourable Abdulmumin Jibrin.

Jibrin who represents Kiru, Bebeji constituency at the House of Representatives was suspended by the House over claims that the 2016 budget was padded.

The lawmaker had claimed that the 2016 budget was padded to the tune of over N284 billion by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara in connivance with three other principal officers of the House.

Honourable Jibrin who has been on suspension for 16 months now had, on Wednesday, December 20, petitioned the presidency and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, calling for intervention in his continued suspension.

However, on Thursday 28th December, 2017, the embattled lawmaker arrived the Presidential Villa, Abuja to meet with President Buhari over his suspension.

A statement by the personal assistant to President Buhari on new media, Bashir, said President Buhari, haven “heard about #JudiciaryActOnJibrinKiruBebeji, today he granted Honorable Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) an audience to hear from his side.”