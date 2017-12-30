Biodun Okeowo turns queen of curves in stunning birthday photos

By Iyabo Aina

Nollywood curvy actress, Biodun Okeowo known as “Omobutty” recently celebrated her birthday.

The mother of two took to her Instagram page to share some stunning photos and also penned an appreciation post.

She wrote: Happy birthday to me, join me celebrate God, join me celebrate life, join me celebrate good health. All I have to say is thank you Jah Jehovah.)

Recall that the sultry and sexy Yoruba actress is without doubts one of the hottest and most talented Yoruba-speaking actresses on the scene right now. Little wonder her friends and fans fondly refer to as her ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ and ‘Her Sexcellency’