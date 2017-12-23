Atiku working for Buhari, APC, ‘a laughable fabrication’ – Secondus

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has described as “a laughable fabrication” reports in the social media quoting him as saying that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is working in the interest of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).



A statement from Secondus’s media office and signed by Ike Abonyi, warned Nigerians to brace up to more insinuations in the months ahead, adding that the national chairman would not allow himself to be distracted by baseless reports and “Dangerous distortions.”

“This is the kind of thing that should not merit a response but because of record and harmless social media followers who may fall victim of such dangerous distortions, we want to say that Prince Secondus got his mandate riding on his experience in party management. Such experience includes but not limited to knowing what to say, how to say it and when.

“Prince Secondus knows as National Chairman that after December 10, 2017 mandate, he has become the leader of all members of this party including all its Presidential hopefuls and cannot for any reason position himself in favour or disfavor of any of the aspirants and this applies to all levels of the party.

“Aware of the enormous challenges before him of rebuilding, repositioning and regaining power come 2019, the PDP national chairman is presently preoccupied with huge task ahead of him.

“The national chairman’s media office therefore wants to alert Nigerians that in coming days and months, more of such baseless publications would be seen ostensibly to distract us and create division among us but they have failed because with the new spirit in PDP, we would not be distracted from our set goal of chasing APC out of Aso Rock,” the statement read in part.

It further called on Nigerians and “Particularly our beloved members to disregard any of such publications which are not from our office or from credible media houses.”