Anambrarians are lucky to have Gov. Obiano – APGA Forum

By Nwafor Sunday

The National Coordinator APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe, says that Governor Willie Obiano is not a deceptive politician that will make promises and never fulfill them, noting that anambrarians are lucky to have a governor like him.

He made the statement when he paid an assessment visit to an ongoing Ikem to Nkwo Nando road which he (Obiano) promised the people before November 18th gubernatorial re-election.

In a press release made known to newsmen on Sunday morning, Obigwe said, “anybody who says that Governor Willie Obiano is not working is in dire need of psychiatric test.

According to him, “The 4.2 km road project was awarded to ‘New Idea Construction Company’, one of the best indigenous Construction Company in Anambra State.

“I commend the Governor for the fast pace of work at the Ikem to Nkwo Nando road project site and equally the Contractor who mobilized to site on November 10th.

“Governor Obiano deserves commendation from everyone for awarding the project to one of the best indigenous Construction Company in the State.

“The resultant effect of giving this project to a well known indigenous company is that within a short space of 1month and 14days the project is at asphalting stage. They know how important the road is to the people and that is why they are hastening up.

“This Ikem to Nkwo Nando road project and other ongoing projects in the State that were flagged off during the electioneering campaign period were evidential proof that Governor Obiano is not a typical deceptive Nigeria politician who makes promises for the purpose of deceiving the electorates.

“Governor Obiano’s promise can be likened to an open cheque taken to a bank for withdrawal which pays without ‘bouncing’ like reportedly a Nigerian governor did in some years back.

“Anambra people are blessed to have a Governor like Obiano that is always thinking of how to better their lives”, he finally said.