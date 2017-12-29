Alaafin wades into Ajimobi, lecturers face off in Oyo

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan — THE Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has waded into the face-off between Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and members of the Academic and non academic staff unions in the state-owned tertiary institutions pleading with the aggrieved workers to stop a proposed protest to the government secretariat which houses the governor’s office.

The Alaafin, however, promised to appeal to the governor and ensure the matter was resolved amicably.

Speaking through their leader, Mr Adeniyi Afees, the staff said they had concluded plans to mobilise at least 20,000 people if the government failed to settle 15 months outstanding salaries owed them.

Staff of The Polytechnic, Ibadan; Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo, Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora, The Ibarapa polytechnic, Eruwa, The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, and College of Education, Lanlate, were in Oyo town to plead with the monarch to prevail on the governor to heed their demands.

The institutions under the aegis of Joint Action Committee noted that they decided to involve the paramount ruler when all entreaties to the state government had failed.