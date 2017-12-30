Accident: Gov. Bindow condoles with President Buhari family

Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari and his family on the motorbike accident involving Yusuf Buhari.

Bindow in a statement he signed on Saturday in Yola, said his family and the people of Adamawa received the news of the accident involving the president’s son with shock.

“We are indeed touched by this unfortunate incident because as a people, Adamawa State is related with your family; anything that touches the family of Mr President touches our dear hearts.

“We, therefore, wish to express our heart-felt sympathy on this unfortunate incident and may God Almighty grant him speedy recovery,” Bindow said.