2018 Budget: Agric, potable water, roads, others top priority in Edo – Obaseki’s aide

…State to partner EU on water projects in Edo North, Central

The Edo State Government has revealed plans to drive rural and urban development by prioritising agriculture, provision of potable water, roads, and market-linkage initiatives for agribusiness in the 2018 appropriation bill, awaiting the assent of the Governor.



The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Budget, Mr. Joseph Eboigbe, disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Benin City, adding that the state government intends to drive massive rural and urban development programmes that will propel investments and improve the lives of the people.

He said, “in the first quarter of 2018, the state government will roll out urban development master plan that will enable it drive infrastructure and social development in Benin City, the state capital; Ekpoma-Uromi axis in Edo Central; and Auchi in Edo North.”

He noted that the state government will focus on building water infrastructure in Edo North and Central, where there is acute water problem.

He said the state will do this with the support of the European Union, as the project will include the reticulation of pipe-borne water around Uromi axis. “the state government intends to revamp two existing water schemes in Edo Central, to ensure that between 2018 and 2020 pipe borne water will be available to people in Edo North and Central,” he added

Eboigbe added that the government will invest heavily in transportation infrastructure, both in urban areas and rural communities, adding “The 2018 budget will enable the state government build roads that will connect farms to markets and industries where farm produce will be required. The roads will also give people in urban centres and rural areas easy access to hospitals, schools, markets and places of worship.”

According to him, “the budget was developed by the executive to provide infrastructure that will enable people across the state live comfortably and work.

He added that Governor Godwin Obaseki has also initiated a strategic work plan for each ministry, department and agency, which will enable the state executive council monitor and evaluate the implementation on a monthly basis