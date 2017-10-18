World Cup Qualifier: Algeria to take Eagles to Blida

Algeria have moved next month’s World Cup qualifier against Nigeria back to Blida as they aim to salvage some national pride in this dead rubber game.

The match will be played on November 10.

The North Africans lost 1-0 to Zambia in Constantine in September after they were forced to a 1-1 draw in their opening World Cup qualifier in October 2016.

Group B bottom team Algeria’s only point from the qualifiers was therefore achieved in Blida.

Rabah Madjer is to soon be announced as new coach and he is expected to make some drastic changes in his fourth spell in charge of the team.

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has said he hopes to line up his strongest team against Algeria even though Nigeria have already qualified for Russia 2018.

Rohr said he wants to finish the qualifying campaign unbeaten and will rather parade an experimental team in a friendly after the match against Algeria.

Madjer, who will be assisted by Djamel Menad, will be expected to effect a revolution in the national team as he has been against players who have played at age-grade levels for France.

Interestingly, Algeria fought back to international reckoning after they capped at full international level many players who were born in France and even played for that country’s age-group teams.

Madjer’s appointment is a week after the Spaniard Lucas Alcaraz was fired following three losses in the World Cup qualifiers.

Madjer, 58, has been considered ahead of another former international Djamel Belmadi, 41, and an official confirmation is expected any time from now.

The former FC Porto star last worked as a coach in 2006.

He has been Algeria coach in 1994-95, 1999 and 2001-2002.