Tennis coach urges Nigerian players to aim at improving their standard

Sunday Samuel, an Abuja-based tennis coach, on Tuesday urged Nigerian tennis players to aim at improving their standard for better performances at global competitions.

Samuel told newsmen in Abuja that this is a sure way of building greater talents in the country.

He said the players should realise that ambitions for stardom could only be achieved with hard work and constant practice.

“Ranking does not matter in tennis, what matters is standard, quality and expertise.

“Just like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, in spite of the difference in ranking, their standard is equal,” the coach said.

The coach who restated his call for promotion of tennis through sponsorship said it was imperative for building standards.

Samuel expressed his belief in the ability of Nigerian players to attain global heights, adding that everything was possible in tennis.

He however, called on Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) to continue to engender policies which would create an enabling ground for the development of tennis players in the country.

