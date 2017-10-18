Suspected rapist sets house ablaze in Delta

Emma Amaize

ASABA- A 21-year-old Jonathan, has set ablaze the residence of a woman. Joy Godwin, 36, at Okuokoko town, Okpe Local Government Area, Delta, for allegedly preventing him from raping her younger sister, Mercy, 26.

Vanguard learned that Joy, who demonstrated bravery when the suspect broke into their home, hit him with a wood on the head, as he attempted to rape her younger sister at her house.

Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, Mr Zanna Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident, said the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department was currently handling the case of arson.

He said the complainant told the police that the suspect “came to knock on her door but she refused to open the door for him, only for him to jump into the compound through the fence and forcefully attempted to rape her younger sister, Mercy.”

His words: “The complainant hit him with a wood on his head and the suspect came back and set the house ablaze, hence her report at Orerokpe Police Station.”