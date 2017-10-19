Suspected rapist set would-be victim’s house ablaze in Delta

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—A 21-year-old man, Jonathan, has allegedly set ablaze the residence of 36-year-old Joy Godwin of Okuokoko town, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, for allegedly preventing him from raping her younger sister, Mercy, 26.

Vanguard learned that Joy, who demonstrated bravery when the suspect allegedly broke into their home, hit him on the head with a wood, as he attempted to rape Mercy.

Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident, said the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, was currently handling the case of arson.

He said the complainant told the Police that the suspect “came to knock on her door, but she refused to open the door for him, only for him to jump into the compound through the fence and forcefully attempted to rape her younger sister, Mercy.

“The complainant hit him with a wood on his head and the suspect came back and set the house ablaze, hence her report at Orerokpe Police Station.”