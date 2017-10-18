Strike: LAUTECH doctors accuse mgt of insincerity

By Chioma Obinna

Seventy-four days into the industrial action called by the Association of Resident Doctors, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Teaching Hospital Ogbomoso, the aggrieved doctors have accused the management of the hospital of insincerity following their failure to resolve the crisis.

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, LAUTECH, has suspended its four months strike.

The doctors also alleged that they are being paid only 28 percent of their salaries since January 2016.

In a press statement made available to Vanguard and jointly signed by the President, Dr. Sebastine Oiwoh and the Secretary, Dr Ayobami Alabi, they alleged that their members are being owed 12 months-old salaries.

Lamenting continuous government’s relentless claims of leakages, the duo said: “We want to state clearly that the Association of Resident Doctors, LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Ogbomoso has never and will never support any pilferage, laundering, lor decimation of the finances and resources of the hospital through illegal acts of corruption. The hospital is replete with evidence of this our relentless resolve to transparency, equity and due diligence,” they stated.

Reacting to plans by the state government to restructure the teaching hospital, they said the needful would have been done within 22 months without the attendant loss of lives of staff, patients and families.

In related development, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology has suspended its strike after its meeting yesterday.

According to ASUU Zonal Coordinator, Ade Adejumo, academic activities will resume on Monday, October 23, 2017.

“The zone will have to be briefed, national will have to be briefed, but the Congress has suspended the strike in principle as from today but full lectures will resume on Monday.

“Skeletal things will continue, preparatory to the commencement of full academic activities on Monday.”

Lecturers of the institution in June 2017 embarked on their second strike within a year, leading to a situation where LAUTECH alumni embarked on a crowd-funding initiative to raise funds with the hope of solving the financial crisis.