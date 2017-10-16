Stage play on Ola Rotimi’s “The gods are not to blame” debuts in Abuja

A stage play on Ola Rotimi’s classical novel “The gods are not to blame” will debut in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Oct. 21, the organisers have said.

Mrs Doyinsola Odumosu, the Chief Executive Officer of Mellis Copia, organisers of the event told newsmen on Monday that the play was to rekindle people’s interest in Nigerian literatures.

She said that there seemed to be a declining interest among Nigerians, especially the younger generation in indigenous literatures that “tell the African story by Africans”.

“Mellis Copia wants to use this play to be staged at the Transcorp Hilton to bring to Nigerians the play: “The gods are not to be blame”, especially to those who did not read the novel.

“We therefore hope to take our audience, both young and old, on a journey back to ancient Nigeria using the stage play to tell our story.

“The initiative is also to revive and showcase stage play as a strong tool for education, information and entertainment, because it makes the message more real to people,“ she said.

According to Odumosu, the cast for the epic stage play include Nollywood stars like Rotimi Fakunle, Ajayi Akorede, Finian Sylvia and Osunsanya Funmilayo, among others.

She said that iconic Nigerian comedian ‘Chuks D General’ would be featured on the stage play.

Newsmen report that the “The gods are not to blame’’ is a 1971 novel by Nigerian Playwright, Ola Rotimi, an adaptation of the Greek classic Oedipus Rex.

The play is set in an ancient Yoruba community and centred on ‘Odewale’, a king of Kutuje, who had risen to power by unknowingly murdering the old king, ‘King Adetusa’, who was also his father.

The manner in which Odewale killed his father was revealed in a flashback, as it was foretold at his birth that Odewale will kill his father, the king, and marry his mother the queen.

To prevent this from occurring, King Adetusa ordered for Odewale to be killed.

However, the messenger had pity on the child, wrapped him in a white cloth and left him in a bush far from Kutuje.

The young Odewale was found and picked up by a farmer hunter, who raised him, and the series of events that unfolded thereafter led to the ‘justification’ of the gods.

