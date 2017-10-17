South African loss woke us up for World Cup – Rohr

By Jude Opara, Abuja

With the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup ticket in the kitty, Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr seems to have shifted his focus on the qualification for the 2018 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to take place in Morocco.

Rohr who recalled the shock 2-0 defeat to Bafana Bafana in a 2019 AFCON qualifier in Uyo, said the loss was the tonic the Eagles needed to raise their game to seal a ticket to play in next summer’s World Cup..

Rohr said the outcome of that match which was the last the team played before the twin 2018 World Cup qualifier against the indomitable Lions of Cameroon, was like a wake up call to the team.

Nevertheless, the Franco German tactician who largely blamed the defeat on the squad he paraded said he is optimistic of qualifying the team for the continental championship because he has the full compliment of the Super Eagles.

“Of course we were very disappointed about the South African defeat because we are winners. Don’t forget we played that game with young players. We also played very well but only that we did not get the result. After a review of that game with the technical director, we all agreed that they had a good game but only that they forgot to score and the South Africans were lucky to have scored in the run of play.

“ We didn’t have our key players, only the younger ones and everybody learnt from that. It could be positive to lose one game but I don’t really like to lose a game.

“Yes I believe that we will still qualify for the AFCON because we still have five other games to play. In any case we have even the chance of finishing second in the group because now it is two teams that will qualify from each group. If we defeat Seychelles then take on Libya, that will give us six points already. At least, we will finish in the second position. Well I will say that the defeat by South Africa is a wakeup call and we have learnt our lessons” Rohr concluded.