Senate calls for free, compulsory education at all levels

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Senate has called for free and compulsory education at primary, secondary and tertiary levels of education in the country, saying would help eradicate poverty effectively.

It said also, yesterday, that no fewer than 112 million Nigerians, representing 67.1 per cent, currently live below the poverty line, demanding for an urgent response from government.

The upper chamber equally asked that a state of emergency be declared in the nation’s education sector.

It also stressed the need for all to ensure the eradication of poverty in the country, even as it demanded that the policies and programmes evolved by the federal government through the Social Investment Programmes, SIPs, and other poverty alleviation measures must be pursued vigorously.

The resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion by Senator Ali Wakili (APC Bauchi South), co–sponsored by 23 others and entitled, “Commemoration of the United Nations International Day for the Eradication of Poverty October 17, 2017.”

The upper chamber called on the federal, state and local governments to, henceforth, designate and observe October 17 as World Poverty Day, in-line with the UN resolution.

It also appealed to community-based organisations, the media, both conventional and social, to step up discourse and discussions on the scourge of poverty and its debasement of human dignity.

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over plenary, said there was need to reduce and alleviate the implication of poverty which had threatened the livelihood of many citizens.

He urged government to provide compulsory education, distribution of income through taxation and massive industrialization to create more jobs in the country.

State of emergency in education

Meanwhile, the Senate also, yesterday, asked the federal, state and local governments to urgently declare a state of emergency in the education sector to address the problem of falling standard.

It asked the federal, state and local governments to restore the glory of the teaching profession by improving the status of teachers through building capacities to deliver better quality education.

The decision of the Senate was sequel to a motion by Senator Adamu Aliero, APC, Kebbi Central, entitled, “The Falling Standard of Education in Nigeria.”

While asking governments at all levels to be more involved in early childhood education, seeing that it formed the foundation of every level of education, Aliero urged the Nigerian Teachers Registration Council to evolve more vibrant methodologies for delivering on its mandate.

In his presentation, Senator Aliero said, among others: “The Senate notes the falling standards and poor quality of education in Nigeria.It also observes that the prescribed standards for primary, secondary and tertiary education are not being attained by educators and policy makers as pupils and students do not possess or demonstrate the knowledge and skills expected of them at critical points in their educational career;

“It observes also that the educational standards and quality of education in the country as shown in public examinations, are declining in such an alarming rate that if nothing is done now, the education sector is most likely to descend into crisis.’’

The motion enjoyed the support of other senators.