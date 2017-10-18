Seed company inaugurates new processing plant

In an effort to boost agriculture development in the country, Nagari Seed Nigeria Ltd, on Wednesday, inaugurated a seed processing company at its permanent site.

Newsmen report that the company is on Sakadadi Road in Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Chairman of the company, Mr Boman Abba, said during the launch that the plant could

process five tonnes of seeds per hour.

According to him, the processing plant is the first phase of the project, the second project is the warehouse, while the administrative block will be the third phase.

Abba said the company’s staff strength stood at 50 workers and assured that more staff would be employed in due course.

He identified highland maize, OPV maize, soya beans, rice, cowpea, sorghum and assorted vegetables as some of the seeds to be produced by the company.

In his remarks, the Village Head of Tohu, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar, congratulated the chairman for actualising his dream.

Umar called on farmers to patronise the company by giving it maximum support and cooperation to succeed.