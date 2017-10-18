Scavenger gets 6 months imprisonment for being in possession of stolen property

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday sentenced a 26-year-old scavenger, Suleiman Mahaman , to six months imprisonment for being in possession of stolen property.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave the convict an option to pay N10,000 fine.

Sadiq advised the convict to desist from committing crimes, adding that the sentence would serve as deterrent to others.

Mahaman, who resides at Pantaker Karmo was convicted on a count charge.

The convict, who pleaded guilty to the offence, urged the court to temper justice with mercy that hunger pushed him to commit the crime.

The Prosecutor, Florence Avhioboh, had told the court that a police patrol team, led by Sgt. David Ekpe, arrested the convict on Oct. 10.

She said that at the time of the arrest, the convict was in possession of a cartoon of breakable cups.

She said during police investigation, the convict confessed that he stole the item.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 319 of the Penal Code.

NAN