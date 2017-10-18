Saraki meets new IPU President Ms. Barron

The President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki has met with the newly elected President of the Inter- Parliamentary Union(IPU) Assembly, Madam Gabriela Barron of Mexico.

Saraki who led a delegation of the Nigerian National Assembly to the 137th Assembly of the Union, held in Russia, congratulated the new President of the IPU.

Ms. Barron who was excited for the support received from Nigeria and other African countries thanked Saraki and other senators.

Recall that shortly before departing for the IPU, the Mexican Ambassador to Nigeria Alejandro Garcia Moreno visited the President of the Senate to solicit the support of the Nigerian and African countries’ Parliaments.

According to Bamikole Omishore, Special Assistant on International Relations and Digital Communications to Saraki, the Mexican envoy also appealed to the Nigerian parliament to solicit the support of the parliaments of other African countries being that a Nigerian Senator, Kabiru Gaya is the Vice President of IPU Africa.

Omishore disclosed that the Nigerian parliament as well as the Vice President of IPU Africa played key roles in the emergence of the new IPU president as she was backed by all African countries.

“The President of the Senate is delighted that the support of the Nigerian delegation was very instrumental to the emergence of the new IPU President,” he said.

Omishore also commended the Mexican Ambassador for reaching out to the Nigerian delegation adding that it made it easier for Nigeria to take a position before the election.

“His timely visit made it easier to solicit support of some of the nations we had bilateral meetings with in Russia before the election,” Omishore said.

Madam Gabriela Cuevas Barron is to serve a three year term as the 29th President of the IPU.

Barron who heads the Foreign Relations Committee of the Mexican Senate got a total of 287 votes to beat her only rival, Ivonne Passada from Uruguay.

Founded in 1889, the IPU has 173 countries as members and 11 inter-parliamentary unions as associated members.